Nelly’s accuser will not Testify

According to TMZ.com, Nelly’s attorney stated that the accuser’s “reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what is it…fabrication.”

We broke the story not too long ago about Nelly’s Accuser Claims He Raped Her Without A Condom on a tour bus, but now her story is changing. TMZ.com is reporting that the accuser is no longer willing to testify and wants to drop all charges she made against Nelly. Now Nelly is saying that it’s not enough…he wants a public apology. Read the letter she wrote to her attorney’s at TMZ.com

