Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday On Instagram

There must be a new season ofcoming up, because the co-star drama is popping off on the Gram!

On Saturday Yandy Smith took to Instagram—in what appeared to be a good gesture—to wish her friend Kimbella Vanderhee a happy birthday.

“No matter where life takes us or how close or far we live from each other, no matter how many break ups to make ups we have…you’ll always be close because you have a very special place in my heart,” the reality star captioned in a picture of the two looking buddy-buddy.

She ended it with: “Thank you for all the laughs, all the strength and all those moments of silence when there were no words to be said just hugs. Happy Birthday.”

Well, apparently Kimbella wasn’t having it and called her out for not actually contacting her personally on her special day.

“Yandy how long has it been since we’ve spoken?!” she asked.

“You didn’t call or text me for my birthday, but put this post up because it makes you ‘look good’ that’s f***ed up knowing how loyal of a friend I was to you for years! You could have kept this post to ya self or at least text it to me if you really meant it… but again like I said it’s a ‘Good Look’ for you.”

Bloop!

Granted on a surface level this appears to be petty, but perhaps there is more to this story than just a birthday text.

When a fan wrote “[it’s] not that deep work it out,” Kimbella was clear: “How you know it’s not that ‘Deep’? Tf y’all be swearing y’all know EVERYTHING.”

#ClapBackSeason: #Kimbella VS. #Yandy VS. Fan 😩🍿[SWIPE] A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Clearly the only way to find out what’s really going on between the two is to tune in to the new season!

Love & Hip Hop: New York season eight premieres on Monday, October 30.

