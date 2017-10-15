Local Union files complaint over mandates by Dallas Cowboys general manager

ESPN.com is reporting that a Local Union in Dallas has filed a complaint against the Dallas Cowboys last week, alleging owner and general manager Jerry Jones is in violation of the National Labor Relations Act by threatening players if they choose not to stand for the national anthem.

Jerry Jones said last week if a player “disrespects the flag” and national anthem by not standing, then the player will not play.

ESPN.com states:

According to the filing to the National Labor Relations Board, “the employer, evidenced by repeated public statements, is attempting to threaten, coerce and intimidate all Dallas Cowboys players on the roster in order to prevent them from exercising concerted activity protected under the act by saying that he will fire any players involved in such concerted activity.” Jones has said players will not play, not that they would be fired, if they do not stand for the anthem, but Wade Rathke, Local 100s chief organizer, said that is a “distinction without difference when it comes to the law.” The Cowboys will not comment on the filing, according to a spokesman. The NFL has declined to comment.

Read the full story at ESPN.com

