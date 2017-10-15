Feature Story
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is Under Fire After Saying Harvey Weinstein Accusers Came Forward Too Late

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Sunny Anderson made a huge misstep on Twitter over the weekend after speaking about her own experiences with sexual harassment while simultaneously bashing Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers.

In a series of now deleted tweets, the Food Network host shared that she once reported a former who has sexually harassed her, saying ‘she’ was brave for turning him in while the women who followed suit afterwards were not  ‘brave’ at all. “When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she wrote late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”Sunny went on to judge her fellow victims, writing “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

She then went on to draw a comparison between her former coworkers and Weinstein’s accusers, saying, “So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?” she asked. “I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.” As if that weren’t enough, Anderson began to place blame on the victims. “Anyone wondering how/why some of these women even stepped in a hotel room???????Anyone? Are people too afraid to ask?”

Obviously, folks took it upon themselves to step into Ms. Anderson’s mentions and issue a quick wake up call:

After catching heat for her comments, Anderson quickly backtracked with an apology.

https://twitter.com/SunnyAnderson/status/919596555090268161

Repeat after me: #thinkbeforeyoutweet

Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is Under Fire After Saying Harvey Weinstein Accusers Came Forward Too Late

