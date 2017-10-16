Features
Pink Got Eminem On Her Song By Sending Him A Drunk Email

“This is why they call it liquid courage"

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Eminem and Pink are no strangers to collaborating with one another. The two have previously worked together on their song, “Won’t Back Down” from Em’s 2010 album, Recovery. It’s been a while since the two worked togehther, though, and Pink desperately wanted to change that. The two recently reunited for the new track, “Revenge” which is on pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, that just came out on October 13. Though they have shared a track before, their latest collaboration took a little bit of coaxing, and Pink recently told the story about how she got Eminem to join her by a bit of begging in the form of a drunk e-mail.

Pink recently revealed how this whole story played out during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She told the publication, “I sneak-attacked him. [Producer] Max [Martin] and I started making [‘Revenge’], and I wrote this rap. We were drinking a lot of wine, and then I went home and I thought more wine would be a good idea.”

It’s no surprise that all those bottle of wine…and then some more wine had Pink ready to ask an old friend to join her on the song. “I emailed [Eminem],” she explained, “This is why they call it liquid courage. And I said, ‘You know I love you. I like that you work with a lot of the same people, like Rihanna. She’s hotter than me, but I’m funnier. So I’m going for a rap Grammy, and I’d like to take you along with me.’ It was this long email, and he wrote back right away and just said, ‘Okay.’”

Obviously her tactics worked, because both artists did end up collaborating for “Revenge.” Let this serve as a lesson to us all that sometimes you just gotta go for what you want without any convictions. Thanks for the life lesson, Pink.

