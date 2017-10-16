Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 16, 2017
Leave a comment

'The BET Honors' 2015 - Show

Source: Kris Connor/BET / Getty


Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay Smith made her reality TV debut on E!’s new show The Platinum Life last night and ruffled some feathers when she and Kid Ink’s wife Asaih Collins got into a verbal argument that almost got physical.

In case you missed it, Asaih had planned a brunch that all the girls (Shantal Jackson, La’Myia Good, Lola Monroe, Alycia Bellamy, Nazanin Mandi) agreed on attending. However, her plans were thwarted when Ne-Yo surprised Crystal with tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s final Vegas show and a private jet to take them all there. Of course Asaih felt a way about it and made it known when she met up with her cast mates leading to the showdown that went like this:

Crystal took to social media to apologize for her behavior, writing “she’s a work in progress.”

What did you think about the premiere of My Platinum Life?

RELATED STORIES:

Ne-Yo Welcomes Son With New Wife Crystal Renay

The Fabulous Photos From NE-YO & Crystal Renay’s Intimate Wedding

141st Kentucky Derby - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

5 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay’s Love Is One In A Million

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos