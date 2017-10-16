Fashion & Style
GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted October 16, 2017
Beyoncé took a break from her usual Gucci ensembles by rocking a cute and affordable $70.00 bandage mini skirt with sports stripes on Instagram from Mistress Rocks.

The mom of three was serving a business athleisure blend, pairing the skirt with a white t-shirt and a slightly oversized plaid blazer with tiered tailored statement sleeves. The blazer is everything! She added blush velvet pumps (get a similar pair by Stuart Weitzman for $385.00) and a Louis Vuitton crossbody to complete the look. You can $69.50 I.N.C. Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps if you are looking for a more affordable option.

Her hair was in a side part with her signature blonde and a deep wave. Her nails were eggshell blue. You can get a similar look from Wal-Mart by Essie in ‘Bikini So Teeny‘ for $8.97.  She’s sporting $290.00 Sunday Somewhere ‘Laura’ sunglasses in khaki. You can get the cateye frames in a matte green for $9.99 on Amazon.

Trust Fund Beauty

Her pink nude matte lipstick is a perfect everyday lipstick and you can get a similar one via Trust Fund Beauty (see the lipstick on different skin tones!).

Are you feeling how she styled this athleisure look with a slight business flair? Tell us in the comments and tag us in the photos if you buy any of this looK!

Photos