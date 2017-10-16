President Trump Gives Bizarre Explanation on Clinton, NFL Protests, and Dead Soldiers

Photo by

National
Home > National

President Trump Gives Bizarre Explanation on Clinton, NFL Protests, and Dead Soldiers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


During his Rose Garden press conference, President Trump claimed that former President Obama didn’t call the families of dead soldiers, a statement that he made without proof, to explain why he, the current president, had not contacted the families of the four soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger. However, that moment was not as bizarre as when Trump loosely connected Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election to tolerance for the ongoing NFL protests against racial inequality.

On Sunday, Clinton said that the anthem protests were not against the song “or our flag” but were against racism and injustice. Trump was asked about Clinton’s remarks at the Rose Garden press conference, and he launched into a long rant against Clinton:

“I think she’s wrong. Look, when they take a knee — there’s plenty of time to do knees and there’s plenty of time to do lots of other things. But when you take a knee — that’s why she lost the election. I mean, honestly, it’s that thinking, that is the reason she lost the election.

“When you go down and take a knee or any other way, you’re sitting essentially for our great national anthem, you’re disrespecting our flag and you’re disrespecting our country. And the NFL should have suspended some of these players for one game, not fire them, suspended them for one game. Then if they did it again, it could have been for two games then three games then for the season. You wouldn’t have people disrespecting our country right now.”

Trump went on to say that Clinton didn’t win because she takes the view that sitting down during the anthem is “not disrespectful.” Yet he also bashed her on “a lot of reasons” for not winning while circling back to say that her words were a travesty to the country.


 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and The White House

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos