Denver Cheerleader Coach Not Facing Any Charges Related to Split Incident

Photo by

National
Home > National

Denver Cheerleader Coach Not Facing Any Charges Related to Split Incident

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Thomas B. Shea / Getty


DENVER — No criminal charges will be filed in connection with a Denver cheerleading practice that resulted in an injury to one girl, the Denver District Attorney’s office said Saturday afternoon.

The coach, Ozell Williams, was fired after videos surfaced that showed cheerleaders were forced into doing the splits during practice.

The decision comes after an investigation conducted by the Denver Police Department over the past several weeks that included dozens of interviews of cheerleader team members, parents, school personnel and others, according to KDVR.

Ozell denied any allegation that he played a part in potentially injuring athletes at the school.

“We would never hurt our kids or put them in harms and there’s more to the story and we’ll tell it soon,” he said.

The scandal eventually resulted in East High School principal Andy Mendelsberg retiring, and athletic director and assistant principal Lisa Porter resigning.

District Attorney Beth McCann met with a small group of East High School cheerleader families Saturday, then issued a statement.

“The video of the incident involving the injured student that has been widely disseminated is painful to watch. However, after a very thorough and careful review of all of the evidence gathered in the investigation and the statements of many members of the cheerleading squad, I have concluded that the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges. In order to prove a charge of criminal behavior, the case must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

There are differing opinions regarding the use of this technique of cheerleading training. While I believe the technique should not be used, that is not the standard of proof for a criminal case. Most of the cheerleading squad participated in the technique that day, and there are differing accounts of the circumstances.

The individual involved should not be a coach in high school sports and he no longer is. The principal and athletic director of the school have retired and resigned. The message should be clear that this type of technique has no place in high school cheerleading coaching. The bad judgment of the coach, however, does not constitute a prosecutable crime.”

“We appreciate the partnership of the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office in this matter,” Denver Public School Superintendent Tom Boasberg said.


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Thomas B. Shea and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos