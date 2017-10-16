LeBron James Is So Cheap, He Won’t Even Pay $4.99 A Month For Pandora

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty
LeBron James
might be one of the highest paid athletes in the world, but he still doesn’t like to pay for things when he doesn’t have to. James and his newly reunited teammate
Dwyane Wade
sat down with one another for an interview to talk about what it feels like to finally be playing with one another again, and the conversation is hilarious.
ESPN’s
Rachel Nichols interviewed the two and released a snippet of the soon-to-be-released full interview, and both Cavs players seems to be in great spirits. She asks Wade who the cheapest player in the NBA is and then asks if he thinks LeBron is really jealous of his hair.
When talking about if LeBron is cheap, he first tries to deny it, and then whole heartedly admits he’s not paying for anything is he doesn’t have to. The conversation goes as follows:
Wade: “He ain’t using his phone if it ain’t Wi-Fi.”
James: “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not turning on data”
James: “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials…I’m not.”
Nichols: “You know you’re rich, right?”
James: “I’m not paying for it. I’m not paying.”
Gotta love his frugal ways, even though he’s nearly a billionaire…..
Pandora even jumped into the party to let LeBron know they could pull a few strings to hook him up with a free Premium subscription.
LeBron has been accused int he past of being a terrible tipper, but once confronted his team said the inappropriate $10 gratuity for an $800 bill was a misunderstanding. Celebrities do, however, always get criticized for spending money recklessly, so we can’t be mad at James for wanting to keep his money long for a long time.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37