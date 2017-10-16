Gabrielle Union Speaks Out on When She Was Sexually Assaulted

On Sunday, Gabrielle Union opened up about her own sexual assault and said that “sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere.”
“Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ‘dress modestly’ s–t,” the Being Mary Jane star wrote in a series of tweets.
“Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female ‘friend’ what I had worn,” she added before going on to say that the pain victims experience should not be ignored.
“Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period,” Union wrote.
Union went public with her story even as Hollywood is still reeling from the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein as well as Mayim Bialik’s op-ed in the New York Times in which she suggested that her dress and behavior had helped her to avoid sexual assault.
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of The Grio
Picture Courtesy of Jason LaVeris and Getty Images
First through Ninth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio