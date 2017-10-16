Gabrielle Union Speaks Out on When She Was Sexually Assaulted

On Sunday,opened up about her own sexual assault and said that “sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere.”

“Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ‘dress modestly’ s–t,” the Being Mary Jane star wrote in a series of tweets.

“Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female ‘friend’ what I had worn,” she added before going on to say that the pain victims experience should not be ignored.

“Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period,” Union wrote.

Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ "dress modestly" shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female "friend" what I had worn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is "real/valid" & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE "ASKED FOR IT!!" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

When ppl ask why I chose to write about my rape in my book or why I continue to speak about sexual violence…this right here. https://t.co/2BaO3gNj7D — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Union went public with her story even as Hollywood is still reeling from the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein as well as Mayim Bialik’s op-ed in the New York Times in which she suggested that her dress and behavior had helped her to avoid sexual assault.

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Jason LaVeris and Getty Images

First through Ninth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio