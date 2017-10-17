Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Auburn, Washington police are still going forward with the case.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Just when Nelly thought he was in the clear regarding the rape case and accusations around him, the rapper has been hit with an unexpected blow. It’s been reported that despite the victim deciding to drop the case, the local police are still moving forward.

The last few weeks have been more than a little controversial for rapper Nelly, as he was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on his tour bus while in Auburn, Washington for a performance. Since then however, the young woman has decided that she wants the case dropped and that she refuses to testify in any court proceedings. Many thought this was the end of Nelly’s ordeal, but as The Grio reports, local Auburn, Washington police are keeping the rape case as an open investigation.

In an exclusive with TMZ, Nelly’s accuser said that she did not want to cooperate with moving the case forward because she could not take the pressure of battling a celebrity. What’s more, she said that she felt betrayed by the police.

However, while the case will certainly be more difficult to prosecute when the accuser is refusing to testify, Auburn police are still moving forward in order to collect evidence and present the case to the prosecutor’s office. They are expected to present the case within the next week, and it will ultimately be up to the prosecutors to decide if Nelly will face any charges.

Regarding the latest news involving his client’s rape case, Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum stated to the press that he “expects the police to do their due diligence.” However, he firmly said that he is confident in his client’s innocence and that all charges will be dropped once all evidence is gathered.

 

Photos