See LeBron James cover GQ’s November issue [Photos]

The November issue of GQ Magazine will feature Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James on the cover, the magazine announced Tuesday morning.
In the November issue, James will discuss being the greatest living athlete, his now famous “U bum” tweet to President Donald Trump and his vision for life after basketball.
15. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day15 of 22
16. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day16 of 22
17. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day17 of 22
18. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day18 of 22
19. Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards19 of 22
20. 2017 NBA Finals – Game Two20 of 22
21. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day21 of 22
22. Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day22 of 22
The full issue can be read on GQ’s official website.
