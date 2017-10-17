Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Secretly Get Married?

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jumping The Broom! Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Secretly Get Married?

A source says the singer and rapper eloped two months ago, but have yet to go public with their good news.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty


Are they or aren’t they? This seems to be the question behind whether Toni Braxton and her Bae Birdman are husband and wife.

Well according to the JasmineBrand, the two ARE married, having eloped two months ago. However, they have yet to go public with their good news.

“They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together,” a source told the gossip site.

This anonymous person added: “They’re so in love with each other. I’m surprised that they even waited this long to do it.”

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard marriage rumors about the couple.

Last month we reported that while a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, Tamar Braxton said she believed her older sister and the rapper eloped because he was acting like her “brother-in-law” during a serious family crisis:

“My mother might kill me but I just have to tell you guys this testimony real quick. My mother got sick the other. Sunday she told us she was having heart surgery on Monday. The next day she has the heart surgery and it goes well, thank God. And she gets to her room and then 30 minutes later, she has a stroke on top of that. But let me tell you how good God is. She’s at home three days later. She’s talking, she’s walking. She’s eating. She’s laughing. Her face ain’t slumped over.”

The “Bluebird of Happiness” singer added: “And Birdman was there the whole time. I think that’s my brother-in-law. I think they eloped because he was there in the way a brother-in-law was there. I’m telling you, they is married.”

The couple started dating last year and made it official at the 2016 BET Awards.

Toni has yet to confirm these reports.

So...congrats we guess!?

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Are they really married or nah?

RELATED NEWS:

Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Elope?

Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar Swears Her Own New Album Will Be Her ‘Last’

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Again With Lupus Complications, Continues Tour Next Day

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte's Destination Wedding

9 photos Launch gallery

See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte's Destination Wedding

Continue reading See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination Wedding

See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte's Destination Wedding

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos