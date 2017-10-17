Feature Story
Here’s What Happened When Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Finally Spoke After 9 Months

Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton have apparently made amends since Tamar was fired from "The Real."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 17, 2017
2013 BET Awards - P&G Red Carpet Style Stage

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty


Tamar Braxton went live on Instagram last night and got a pleasant surprise from her former co-host Adrienne Bailon, who stopped in to show the Bluebird Of Happiness singer love.

Tamar immediately reacted when she saw Adrienne’s name pop up in the viewers section and responded,

Is this Adrienne? I mean Adrienne, I’ve been waiting on you, man. I think I like emailed you like 9 months ago. God is good. He always makes things full circle, won’t he do it? Holla at me. My number…it’s not the same. Hit me on the gram, I’ll send you my number. I love you to pieces, I miss you like sh*t.

Adrienne commented, “Love you sissy. Hit me up.”

It looks like Tamar has done some maturing since reportedly being fired from The Real. We’re glad to see she’s been able to put things aside so she can be amicable with her old co-hosts. Way to go Tay-Tay.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe Reaction To Flu Medication

Tamar Braxton Is Allegedly Upset About Monica Brown Being On ‘The Real’

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

