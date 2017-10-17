Police Give The ‘All Clear’ After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

Police gave the ‘all clear’ after sweeping the campus for suspicious activity.

Update 2:24pm EST: All HU buildings were cleared by authorities with nothing found.

UPDATE: All HU buildings have been cleared by authorities. Thank you for your patience. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

We previously reported, police responded to an anonymous report of an active shooter on Howard University” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Howard University‘s campus early Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:44p EST, a tweet from the university’s official Twitter handle stated police took the report seriously and are investigating. One building was evacuated in the wake of the report.

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

According to D.C. police, nothing has been found, but still advised the public to stay away from the scene.

We're still on the scene @HowardU. Still nothing found. Avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

NBC was on the scene talking to students.

“I just hope nobody’s hurt,” one student told the outlet.

SOURCE: NBC

