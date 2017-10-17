Features
Cardi B Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

She makes moooooneeeyyy moves

Posted 24 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show

Cardi B just announced yet another deal under her belt, and not a record deal this time–a publishing deal. B announced on Tuesday that she has just signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Of course, Cardi posted the accomplishment to Instagram in order to both share the exciting news with fans as well as give her haters a lesson in what she does.

She’s excited about the deal for many reasons, but also took the opportunity to let people know that she’s not playing with this publishing deals. She wrote, “when [h]aters be poppin s**t under my comments like oooo “she don’t write her s**t” sooo how I got  publishing deal then?” Cardi has always been known to speak what’s on her mind, and that is no different with this major career move.

Sony/ATV senior director of A&R Jennifer Drake also commented on Cardi’s new deal, remarking on ther apper’s honest approach to her music and brand:

“Cardi B is honest, real and refreshing and has the confidence to say exactly what she is thinking and feeling,” Drake states. “It’s tangible and you can connect to that. We are so proud to be able to work with a talented artist like Cardi and excited to see her push the culture forward.”

Congrats to Cardi on the major money move!

Cardi B Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

Photos