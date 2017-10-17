Features
Iman Shumpert Inspired A Slew Of Adorable Father/Daughter Pictures

All these fathers are turning soft, and we're here for it

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 17, 2017
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


Iman Shumpert is always showing love not only for his smokin’ hot wife Teyana Taylor, but for his little one Junie, as well. The Cavaliers player posted the cutest picture over the weekend of him and his baby girl, both toting the biggest smiles on their faces while hanging out with one another. Maybe even cuter than the picture itself, the caption for his Twitter post reads, “this father stuff will turn you soft man, really soft lol” with a few heart-eyes emojis to top it off.

This alone is cute enough to make the whole internet smile, but things get even more adorable afterward. Some of Shumpert’s many father followers took this opportunity to agree with Iman that fatherhood definitely makes you soft. Not only did they agree with this fact, they posted their own pictures to prove just how soft they’ve gotten due to their love for their little ones.

Check out these completely cute pictures (and a few videos) below to see just how much fatherly loving was put on display after Iman Shumpert decided to showcase his:

