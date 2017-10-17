Feature Story
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family For End Of ‘Rob & Chyna’

Her suit claims that Rob abused her physically and threatened suicide, while his family used their power to tank the show.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Blacc Chyna is not letting her reality show with Rob Kardashian go without a fight.

According to TMZ, Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian clan for interference with production of “Rob & Chyna,” which she believes caused the E! network to kill the difficult production.

Her suit claims the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” E! says she was just difficult to work with and that the show was doomed by poor ratings from early on.

Chyna’s also suing for battery, after an April domestic violence incident in which she claims Rob snatched her phone and knocked her down. She also says Rob ripped her bedroom door off its hinges and threatened suicide.

TMZ reports:

Chyna claims Rob repeatedly threatened to kill himself, and the suit includes text messages where Rob says things like, “I’m literally on the verge of killing myself and u couldn’t care less.” She’s also included a photo she says is Rob’s hand filled with pills he was threatening to take to kill himself if she didn’t immediately respond to his text.

Photos