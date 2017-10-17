Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still The Queen Of Dance

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the release of Janet Jackson‘s 1986 hit single, “Control” — and needless to say, the queen has yet to miss a beat.
After having her son Eissa El Mana back in January, the new divorceé has already made her way back to the stage for her State Of The World Tour, hitting dance moves better than she did 30 years ago. In honor of the anniversary of one of Miss Jackson’s best dance records, check out these performance videos that prove she’s still the undefeated queen of dance.
1989 Rhythm Nation Royal Variety Performance
1993 Video Music Awards
2009 Michael Jackson Tribute at the VMA’s
2006 Billboard Music Awards
1987 Grammy Awards
Take notes kids.
These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson's Style Book
1. Janet Jackson made shoulder pads the go-to trend in the '80s.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Amber Rose is a fan of the maverick look.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Nothing says incognito and stylish like dark shades, a hat, and a red lip.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Rihanna got the memo.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Janet gave the masculine pantsuit a feminine touch.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Stars like Blac Chyna and Amber Rose showed off a little more skin and a lot more curves.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Having piercings other than your ears and belly button was pretty taboo back when Janet revealed her septum ring.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. These days, having a septum piercing is as common as having your ears pierced.Source:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Janet became synonymous with braids back in the '90s following the release of her film "Poetic Justice."Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Braids have now become the hottest trend for young celebs like Zoe Kravitz—from street style to the red carpet.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Ms. Jackson made it sexy to bare your sculpted abs in a midriff top.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Ciara was definitely inspired by the crop top look.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. The Kardashians are often credited with making the trend popular again.Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Janet's ever changing hairstyles made it obvious she was a style icon...especially in the '90s, with this bantu knot look.Source:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Rihanna made waves on the internet when she rocked the throwback look. The apple doesn't fall far from the icon tree.Source:Getty 15 of 15
