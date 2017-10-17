Feature Story
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still The Queen Of Dance

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Janet Jackson

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the release of Janet Jackson‘s 1986 hit single, “Control” — and needless to say, the queen has yet to miss a beat.

After having her son Eissa El Mana back in January, the new divorceé has already made her way back to the stage for her State Of The World Tour, hitting dance moves better than she did 30 years ago. In honor of the anniversary of one of Miss Jackson’s best dance records, check out these performance videos that prove she’s still the undefeated queen of dance.

 

1989 Rhythm Nation Royal Variety Performance


 

1993 Video Music Awards


 

2009 Michael Jackson Tribute at the VMA’s 


 

2006 Billboard Music Awards 


 

1987 Grammy Awards 


 

Take notes kids.

 

