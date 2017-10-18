Feature Story
Here’s How Excited Rihanna Is For NBA Season — And LeBron James

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Source: Laurent Viteur / Getty


Rihanna has never been shy about her love for LeBron James — and for his 14th year in the league, there’s no telling what type of bad gal antics Rih Rih will pull in support of her “friend” this season.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday, after the Cavaliers beat the Celtics in their season opener game, and shared her excitement for the Cavs big win:

it's that time…😂

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

This is just Rih on a mild day. Remember the time she wrote LeBron’s jersey number 23 on her stomach in sunscreen lotion? Classic.

 

 

