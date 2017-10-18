Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Whatever It Takes: Master P Wants To Help Colin Kaepernick Start His Own Football League

P wants to assist Kaepernick in getting back to doing what he loves.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 18, 2017
Leave a comment

'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT

Source: John Sciulli / Getty


It looks like Master P is following in Diddy‘s footsteps after the hip hop and business mogul recently revealed his dream of starting his very own football league. Hopping on Twitter, the Bad Boy told fans on October 10:

He ended the (immediately viral) rant with:

Master P is in line with Diddy’s thinking. He told TMZ this week that he would like to help Colin Kaepernick start his own league, as the former 49ers quarterback has been shunned by the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition,” P told TMZ. Click here to watch the clip.

Larry Busacca Archive

The Best Boy Bands Of All Time

11 photos Launch gallery

The Best Boy Bands Of All Time

Continue reading The Best Boy Bands Of All Time

The Best Boy Bands Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos