Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Still Gorgeous 20 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

It’s been 20 years since the classic horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer”hit theaters, but it seems as though the film’s star, Jennifer Love Hewitt , has stopped aging since then.

20 years ago four teenagers and a fisherman met on a dark road. It was an amazing experience that I will never forget. #iknowhwhatyoudidtwentyyearsago#flashbacktuesday #feelingoldnow A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

The queen of the 90’s slasher era isn’t in the spotlight as much these days, but whenever we do get a glimpse of her girl-next-door face and curvaceous body, we can tell that life is still treating her well.

Monday blues… #popofcolor A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Check out these pics of J. Love Hewitt looking gorg throughout the years.