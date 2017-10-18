Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Still Gorgeous 20 Years After ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 18, 2017
Leave a comment

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


It’s been 20 years since the classic horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer”hit theaters, but it seems as though the film’s star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, has stopped aging since then.

 

 

The queen of the 90’s slasher era isn’t in the spotlight as much these days, but whenever we do get a glimpse of her girl-next-door face and curvaceous body, we can tell that life is still treating her well.

 

Monday blues… #popofcolor

A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on

 

Check out these pics of J. Love Hewitt looking gorg throughout the years.

 

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

23 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

20 Pictures Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Looking Beautiful (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos