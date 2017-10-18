Feature Story
Mimi Faust Reveals Her Mother Abandoned Her For Scientology

“The feeling of abandonment right in your face like that is terrible. It was terrible,” Mimi told Leah Remini on a recent episode of 'Scientology And The Aftermath.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Young Thug Private Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Mimi Faust has been open about her strained relationship with her late mother on her hit show. Now the reality star is opening up about how the Church of Scientology ruined their relationship.

On A&E’s series ‘Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath,’ Faust opens up about how her mother abandoned her as a 13-year-old.

As a teen, Faust was pressured into signing a “billion-year Sea Org” contract that symbolically binds a scientologist to the church forever. When she refused to sign, the church forced her onto the streets.

“They didn’t give me one red cent, not even a $1.50 to take the bus, or a blanket,” she says in the interview. “My mother did not utter one word. She watched me walk out of that building and said nothing,” Faust revealed. “The feeling of abandonment right in your face like that is terrible. It was terrible.”

Her next encounter with her mother wouldn’t be until four years later. At 17, Faust went to visit her mother, but their visit was sabotaged by church members who wanted to force her to sign the contract again.

They’re all surrounding me at the door, and they’re chanting again. I just lost it. And after about a good ten minutes of me going ape sh*t, they let me out.”

SOURCE: VH1

Photos