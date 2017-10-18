Really? California Restaurant Caught Reselling Popeyes Fried Chicken?

Photo by

Sweet Dixie Chicken in Long Beach, California, is accused of reselling Popeyes fried chicken at its restaurant.

Written By: Cory Townes, Cassius, and NewsOne Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
The signature fried chicken at Sweet Dixie Chicken in Long Beach, California, is, well, not really homemade, but Popeyes, according to Fox Los Angeles.

The owner of Sweet Dixie made a statement on Facebook (because that’s the perfect place to make a statement in 2017, right?) after getting called out, not to apologize but to throw other businesses under the bus claiming it too sells pre-made products!

The food scene in Long Beach has to be in ruins, and only Vince Staples can solve this. Let this be a lesson to all the other charlatan restauranteurs out there: cook your own chicken.  And if you don’t, well, at least go to Church’s. No one knows what its chicken tastes like.


SOURCE: Fox 11 Los Angeles

