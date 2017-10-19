Features
Litty: Desus & Mero Are Joining ESPN’s NBA Coverage

The viral Bronx bombers have the green light to talk everything from hairlines to fashion choices.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
Desus and KID Mero

The Bodega Boys’ media takeover contrinues.

VICELAND late show hosts Desus & Mero will be adding their comedic genius to ESPN’s NBA coverage this season, according to a statement from ESPN:

“ESPN is collaborating with comedy duo Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, ‘Desus & Mero’ from Viceland, to create short videos featuring their commentary about the biggest NBA storylines on and off the court — from blockbuster trades to evolving hairlines, notable hirings to questionable fashion choices, as well as their bold predictions for the upcoming year. The shorts will be incorporated across ESPN’s NBA coverage on digital, social and TV platforms.”

The Bronx social media stars have risen from Twitter fame to a show with Complex to their current gig with VICELAND.

Hard to understand how ESPN can appreciate the Bodega Boys’ humor while Jemele Hill is still on suspension, though.🤔

 

Photos