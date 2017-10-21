Feature Story
Too Little, Too Late: Mona Scott-Young Is SO DONE With Hazel E After Her Homophobic Comments

Hazel E's life just continues to implode before our very eyes.

Posted October 20, 2017
No apology is going to fix Hazel E‘s career–especially now that Mona Scott-Young has decided she’s done with her.

Hazel has been fired from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, but it actually has nothing to do with her homophobic comments. TMZ.com reports that producers for the show decided to axe her from the show on October 4, which is over two weeks ago.

Hazel E has always been deeply irritating to watch, and she was even more insufferable this season. We didn’t think it was possible for her to be an even bigger wart on the cast, but she proved us all wrong. If anything, her recent actions–including bashing dark-skinned Black women–only served to confirm their decision.

Even if they hadn’t bumped her from the cast weeks ago, chances are that she still wouldn’t have been invited back for another season. According to TMZ, Mona told VH1 that she wanted Hazel fired from the show for saying gay people should “burn in hell” and calling dark-skinned women “monkeys.” Mona was absolutely disgusted, and she didn’t want Hazel mucking up her brand.

Mona may have created the franchise, but several production companies work on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Mona was ready to launch of campaign to see Hazel booted from the cast, but it looks like the network has saved her the trouble.

Between getting fired from LHH and losing her endorsement deals, Hazel’s life is in shambles. Who knew it could get worse for her than repeatedly being curved by Yung Berg?

