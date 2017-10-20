Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is nothing without, if you ask her.

Joseline has been hinting for months that she was quitting the VH1 reality show over her salary dispute with show creator, Mona Scott-Young. She even went so far as to attend the last reunion and refuse to come out on stage.

But is Joseline really done? The LHHATHL star dropped by Sister Circle today, and she had some shade for the show that made her famous. While chatting it up on the couch, Rashan Ali and Syleena Johnson wanted to know whether she would be returning to VH1’s hit reality series.

Joseline didn’t give a direct answer, but she hinted that she’d have no problem exiting. That’s because she believes the show’s ratings would plummet without her. She told the ladies of Sister Circle that she is the secret sauce of LHHATL, comparing the series to a precarious game of Jenga.

“I’mma tell you what happens to Love & Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez; it’s like the Jenga game,” she said. “Take that one piece out, you all gone.”

Besides that, Joseline claimed that she collects a check from the show whether she is on it or not, explaining, “Any girl that steps on Love & Hip Hop, they work for me. I get royalties; they know that.”

When asked for a definitive answer about whether she’ll be back for another season of LHHATL, Joseline made it appear that the ball was in VH1’s court. She implied that if the network wants her to stick around, it better be prepare to meet her demands, stating, “That Jenga piece might come out, and everything is going to crumble, so I suggest they keep that piece in.

Despite her nasty custody battle with Stevie J, she was a lot kinder when speaking about him.

“He changed my life. He discovered me,” she said, crediting him with getting her into the spotlight. “If it wasn’t for Steven, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

While their relationship didn’t work out, she seems to have faith in him. “I think he’s a great person, and I think that he’s going to be a great husband for a woman some day,” Joseline explained, “I dont know what’s going to happen with me and him.”

She continued, “I don’t lust after him. I don’t want to have him right now. I don’t miss him, and I don’t need him.”

There is one reason she might consider patching things up with him. Find out what it is in the videoes below.

