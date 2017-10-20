Feature Story
Knuck If You Buck: P!nk Says Christina Aguilera ‘Swung’ On Her At A Nightclub

Who knew Christina Aguilera was 'bout that life?

Posted October 20, 2017
It looks like it almost went down  between P!nk and Christina Aguilera some years ago when the Lady Marmalade collaborators were beefing. P!nk stopped by Watch What Happens Live where she revealed the two had a small altercation that almost got physical when Christina Aguilera “swung” on P!nk.

She swung on me in a club — it was hilarious,”P!nk revealed during Andy’s popular “Plead The Fifth” game. “I was like, what’s happening right now?”

According to P!nk, the beef started when Ron Flair attempted to bow guard the lead singing parts on Lady Marmalade.

“Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.’ And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the fucking meeting’s about.’” P!nk described on her episode of VH1’s Behind The Music.

Who would have thought Christina Aguilera was ready to knuck if you buck.

