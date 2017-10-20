Watch Mama Tina Nail This Tina Turner Impersonation

Have you ever seen a doppelgänger like this?

Halloween is less than two weeks away, but it seems like Tina Lawson, queen mother to a woman we all know as Beyoncé, is gearing up early. On Friday, Lawson posted a video of herself impersonating music icon Tina Turner.

“As Halloween approaches I came across this Video of me dressed up as Tina turner are “Tina up Tina” as Beyoncé calls me. It was so much fun that I might repeat it again following what do y’all think?,” Lawson wrote.

As Halloween approaches I came across this Video of me dressed up as Tina turner or”Turn up Tina “as Beyoncé calls me.It was so much fun that I might repeat it again following what do y’all think? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

This wig. The two-step. The hands. The outfit. The lip movement. Everything is giving us life. “I always wanted to be Tina Turner,” she says in a second video.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

If you listen to the second clip close enough, you can hear Beyoncé give her mother a co-sign.

