Watch Mama Tina Nail This Tina Turner Impersonation

Have you ever seen a doppelgänger like this?
Halloween is less than two weeks away, but it seems like Tina Lawson, queen mother to a woman we all know as Beyoncé, is gearing up early. On Friday, Lawson posted a video of herself impersonating music icon Tina Turner.
“As Halloween approaches I came across this Video of me dressed up as Tina turner are “Tina up Tina” as Beyoncé calls me. It was so much fun that I might repeat it again following what do y’all think?,” Lawson wrote.
This wig. The two-step. The hands. The outfit. The lip movement. Everything is giving us life. “I always wanted to be Tina Turner,” she says in a second video.
If you listen to the second clip close enough, you can hear Beyoncé give her mother a co-sign.
DON’T MISS:
GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s Free Style Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day
Trina Is All Of Us When Someone Says They Don’t Like Beyonce
15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Soo proud of my baby on SNL. Right now❤️
Source:Instagram
1 of 11
2. She’s still our baby ❤️We have Been picking her up like this since she was 10 yrs old . On the legendary SNL stage❤️
Source:Instagram
2 of 11
3. This is my rendition of Beyonce’
Source:Instagram
3 of 11
4. This is my rendition of Solange❤️
Source:Instagram
4 of 11
5. My sweet girl❤️
Source:Instagram
5 of 11
6. 1173095_739978142806263_2037007463_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=MTE1NTg3NTYwMzY5MzQzMzA1MA
Source:Instagram
6 of 11
7. Power to Kellys party💪🏿
Source:Instagram
7 of 11
8. When your girls outgrow you😔 get taller I mean😄
Source:Instagram
8 of 11
9. How about those Knowles girls ❤️I’m sorry if it seems like I’m bragging, but I just couldn’t be more proud right now to see this family history being made, and I also know how hard they work and how much sacrifice they made to do this so they deserve all the Kudos! I am proud to say that they follow two awesome sibling duos ! Micheal and Janet Jackson and Master P and Silk The Shocker. ❤️
Source:Instagram
9 of 11
10. Go Solange !!! You’ve GOT THE NUMBER ONE RECORD IN THE COUNTRY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 that is a huge accomplishment !!!!!!!!”A Seat At The Table”
Source:Instagram
10 of 11
11. Someone sent me this photo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Source:Instagram
11 of 11