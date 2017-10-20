Outrageous: Massachusetts School District Apologizes For Image Of Black Girl On A Leash

As the nation’s political climate continues to stoke a rise in racial insensitivities, a Massachusetts school district has apologized for posting a photograph of two white children holding leashes attached to a Black child, according to The Associated Press.
The image, posted to Facebook, showed two White children dressed in 17th century clothing while standing and tethered to the Black child, who was kneeling on the floor, the report said.
The image, which featured the teacher, occurred in a third grade class at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District in Bridgewater. School officials say the instructor in the photo is the director of education at Plimoth Plantation, according to CBS.
SEE ALSO: Black Teen Killed In White Settlement, Texas During Robbery
District Superintendent Derek Swenson explained in a statement Thursday that the children were learning about Colonial-era clothing and a part of the lesson was about how Pilg used tethering straps to help toddlers learning to walk. But he acknowledged that it could be perceived as insensitive.
“If you look at that picture out of context, what are you going to think. It’s clearly what it looks like, it’s disgusting,” a parent, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News.
SOURCE: Time, CBS News
SEE ALSO:
New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say
HBCU Campus Safety Concerns Rise Amid Homecoming Weekends
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Kendra James, 21
Source:Instagram
1 of 31
2. Kathryn Johnston, 92
Source:Getty
2 of 31
3. Tarika Wilson, 26
Source:Getty
3 of 31
4. Shereese Francis, 30
Source:Getty
4 of 31
5. Rekia Boyd, 22
Source:Instagram
5 of 31
6. Shantel Davis, 23
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Alesia Thomas, 35
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. Malissa Williams, 30
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Darnesha Harris, 17
Source:Getty
9 of 31
10. Shelly Frey, 27
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Jessica Williams, 29
Source:Instagram
11 of 31
12. Miriam Carey, 34
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. Yvette Smith, 47
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. Michelle Cusseaux, 50
Source:Getty
14 of 31
15. Aura Rosser, 40
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Tanisha Anderson, 37
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Natasha McKenna, 37
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Janisha Fonville, 20
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. Meagan Hockaday, 26
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Alexia Christian, 25
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Sandra Bland, 28
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. Ralkina Jones, 37
Source:Instagram
23 of 31
24. Barbara Dawson, 57
Source:Instagram
24 of 31
25. Gynnya McMillen, 16
Source:Getty
25 of 31
26. Symone Marshall, 22
Source:Getty
26 of 31
27. Korryn Gaines, 23
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. Deborah Danner, 66
Source:Getty
28 of 31
29. Alteria Woods, 21
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Charleena Lyles, 30
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22
Source:Getty
31 of 31