Retired Trump-Loving Navy Seal Exposed As Fake And The Internet Let Him Have It

Another day, another Donald Trump lover exposed as a fraud.

On October 8th, Fox News published a story about John Garofalo, a multi-decorated Navy SEAL who personally carved a glass seal he made for just for Donald Trump. The report also claimed that the 72-year-old received two Purple Hearts and about 22 commendations for his seven years of service in the Navy.





But the gag is that the entire story is completely fraudulent. On Thursday, FOX retracted the story after being told the Trump supporter never served in Vietnam at all, let alone earned commendations for his service.

Fox News issues correction for airing a story that featured a fake retired Navy Seal praising Trump: pic.twitter.com/5Q3IryuXz2 — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 20, 2017

According to the Navy Times:

“Garofalo’s bogus claims were first debunked by retired SEAL Don Shipley, who obtained Garofalo’s military records after becoming suspicious of the FNC report.”

Twitter was not surprised by the fake news:

So Fox News got exposed for putting on a Trump supporting,fake "Navy Seal" who lied about serving in Vietnam. I'm so shocked pic.twitter.com/RYqEeQPizA — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 20, 2017

It makes perfect sense for a fake war hero to support a fake President on a fake news channel. https://t.co/uRqeBzE2xu — Ghouls Spooksdaltsev (@jules_su) October 19, 2017

Fake News Network Apologizes for Showing Fake War Hero Praising Fake President. Tell me again how Fox News isn't a cesspool of propaganda. https://t.co/YMvrshaOFl — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 20, 2017

fox news is fake news

fox news is fake news

fox news is fake news

fox news is fake news

fox news is fake newshttps://t.co/EB2K8nQynI — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 20, 2017

The "Retired Navy SEAL" who praised POTUS on Fox News turned out to be about as real as Trump’s bone spurs. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 20, 2017

John Garofalo, who praised Trump on Fox News, lied about being a decorated Navy SEAL A white man lying? No surprise here. — Anti Black Racism (@AntiBlackRacism) October 20, 2017

The man on the left was never a Navy Seal in Vietnam. So weird. Cause man on the right is never in the White House 😒 #Resist #JohnGarofalo pic.twitter.com/laz65noguu — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) October 20, 2017

I can't wait to see how the Trump supporter who lied about being a Navy SEAL can somehow be blamed on Hillary. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2017

Fox News producers are scrambling to find a "black man for Trump" to make up for the Navy SEAL disaster — Dipshit Todd (@OrangeWindSock) October 20, 2017

SMH. The alternative facts just keep building up.