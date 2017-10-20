Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Retired Trump-Loving Navy Seal Exposed As Fake And The Internet Let Him Have It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 20, 2017
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HISPANIC

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Another day, another Donald Trump lover exposed as a fraud.

On October 8th, Fox News published a story about John Garofalo, a multi-decorated Navy SEAL who personally carved a glass seal he made for just for Donald Trump. The report also claimed that the 72-year-old received two Purple Hearts and about 22 commendations for his seven years of service in the Navy.

 


 

But the gag is that the entire story is completely fraudulent. On Thursday, FOX retracted the story after being told the Trump supporter never served in Vietnam at all, let alone earned commendations for his service.

 

According to the Navy Times:

“Garofalo’s bogus claims were first debunked by retired SEAL Don Shipley, who obtained Garofalo’s military records after becoming suspicious of the FNC report.”

Twitter was not surprised by the fake news:

 

SMH. The alternative facts just keep building up.

 

2012 Miss Universe Pageant

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump's Birthday

5 photos Launch gallery

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump's Birthday

Continue reading Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump's Birthday

June 14th is a very interesting day for America. Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump's birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday. But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump's birthday.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos