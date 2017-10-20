Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

10 Struggles 90’s Kids Dealt With That Kids Today Can’t Relate To At All

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 20, 2017
Leave a comment

Black woman with disgusted attitude at waterfront

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty


 

It’s no secret that there’s a huge disconnect between 90’s babies and kids born in the 2000’s. But when a kid asks you what a floppy disk is, it becomes more apparent that they are brand new to the planet and have no idea about the struggle of only being able to save 1.44 megabytes of information.

 

 

Technology is moving fast and pretty soon, kids won’t even remember what an iPod is— remember those? Here are 10 struggles that kids today don’t have to deal with at all:

Printing directions on Mapquest before leaving the house:


 

Thank God for Google Maps.

Red Box and chill:


 

Now we can rent whatever movie we want from the comfort of our own home. No more leaving the house and rushing to turn in your rental before you get charged.

Memorizing phone numbers:


 

Remembering 10 digits from every person you know has helped to build the brain power that 90’s babies have today.

Blockbuster:


 

Self explanatory. RIP Blockbuster.

Rewinding/Fast Forwarding tapes in the VCR:


 

Trying to rewind and fast forward to your favorite part in a movie was a struggle like no other. And sometimes the tape would get stuck in the VCR, making you want to cancel movie night all together.

Getting photos developed from your disposable camera:


 

Could you imagine not being able to see your selfie the moment you take it? Tragic.

Scratched CD skipping:


 

Before the days of good ol’ smooth streaming, you had to make sure that your CD wasn’t scratched in order for it to play through without ski-ski-skipping.

Walkman 


 

Speaking of CD’s, 90’s kids only had the luxury of listening to one whole album at a time. How else do you think we know every lyric on Lauryn Hill’s debut album?

Album stores:


 

Before Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal, people actually had to go to a record store to sort through tapes and CDs in order to find the what they’re looking for. Nowadays, your favorite workout song is just a click away.

Dial-Up Internet 


 

The concept of Wifi is truly a magical thing when you think about how difficult it was to logon on to the World Wide Web with dial-up Internet. Today’s kids could never.

via GIPHY

 

1994 Kid's Choice Awards

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

10 photos Launch gallery

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Continue reading Back In The ’90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos