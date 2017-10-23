These #ItTakesRealCourageTo Tweets Are Just The Inspiration You Need Today

Sometimes you have to encourage yourself. Other times, the Internet will do it for you.
Check out these #ItTakesRealCourageTo tweets to start your week off right:
Posted October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo stand up for what's right, even if you're the only one standing
— TraumaQueen33 (@TraumaQueen33) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo ask for help
— Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo follow your dreams pic.twitter.com/GW5sO5QIgd
— Andrew Goldman (@AndrewGoldman_I) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo persevere in the face of great obstacles. Even if you have to go slowly, keep going.
— Katniss (@RunKat821) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo REALLY be yourself and stand firm for your beliefs regardless of what people think, say or do.
— Herbert W.E. (@Herbert_WE) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo let your guard down and trust pic.twitter.com/NcAjK4oDXg
— T W (@enjoyingmypeace) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo live unbound by what others think is normal/conventional/safe. It's your life.
— Caitlin Kelly (@CaitlinKellyNYC) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo be humble, mild and patient
— Tina (@tinadorothy25) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo believe in yourself, especially when no one else does.
— Iosefa Manu (@LEGIONZ187) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo let go of the people & things that no longer make you happy.
— R I A (@Alshehrireham) October 23, 2017
To stand up when everyone sits down in an issue that directly affects you and others #ItTakesRealCourageTo
— Cori D. Coleman (@Thats_Cori) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo Speak your mind in a country that is so divided and so many have seemed to have lost their grip on reality morality..
— Deplorable David (@DavidHo66029379) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo get up on a Monday Morning 😅
— Christy Silva (@christyinmedia) October 23, 2017
#ItTakesRealCourageTo Admit to America that your unsuited to run this country. SO fall back.. @realDonaldTrump
— Oakland A'sian ™️ (@SnowVo) October 23, 2017