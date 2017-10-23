These #ItTakesRealCourageTo Tweets Are Just The Inspiration You Need Today

Sometimes you have to encourage yourself. Other times, the Internet will do it for you.

Check out these #ItTakesRealCourageTo tweets to start your week off right:

#ItTakesRealCourageTo stand up for what's right, even if you're the only one standing — TraumaQueen33 (@TraumaQueen33) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo ask for help — Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo persevere in the face of great obstacles. Even if you have to go slowly, keep going. — Katniss (@RunKat821) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo REALLY be yourself and stand firm for your beliefs regardless of what people think, say or do. — Herbert W.E. (@Herbert_WE) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo let your guard down and trust pic.twitter.com/NcAjK4oDXg — T W (@enjoyingmypeace) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo live unbound by what others think is normal/conventional/safe. It's your life. — Caitlin Kelly (@CaitlinKellyNYC) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo be humble, mild and patient — Tina (@tinadorothy25) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo believe in yourself, especially when no one else does. — Iosefa Manu (@LEGIONZ187) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo let go of the people & things that no longer make you happy. — R I A (@Alshehrireham) October 23, 2017

To stand up when everyone sits down in an issue that directly affects you and others #ItTakesRealCourageTo — Cori D. Coleman (@Thats_Cori) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo Speak your mind in a country that is so divided and so many have seemed to have lost their grip on reality morality.. — Deplorable David (@DavidHo66029379) October 23, 2017

#ItTakesRealCourageTo get up on a Monday Morning 😅 — Christy Silva (@christyinmedia) October 23, 2017