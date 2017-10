Your browser does not support iframes.

How does this sound? 10 reality T.V. stars, a scary Georgia Mansion and rapper Redman. Interesting right?

Rapper Redman is the host of VH1’s new show Scared Famous that puts reality T.V. stars to the test to see if they can withstand a scary stay in a haunted house. Listen above to the whole interview.

