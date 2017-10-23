WATCH: Small Body Recovered In Search For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Girl

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

WATCH: Small Body Recovered In Search For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Girl

Sherin Mathews has been missing since Oct. 7, when her father ordered her to stand outside as punishment.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 23, 2017
Leave a comment


 

In the nearly two weeks since a 3-year-old  Richardson, Texas, girl went missing after her stepfather sent her to stand outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for refusing to drink her milk, police investigators have searched endlessly for her.

On Sunday, police discovered the body of a small child while searching for Sherin Mathews, according to CNN, leading police to assume the worst about the fate of the little girl with the cute smile and pageboy haircut.

“Worst news finding child’s body,” Richardson, Texas Police Chief Jimmy Spivey wrote in a tweet.

Sherin has been missing since about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7  when her dad, Wesley Mathews, reportedly ordered her stand across an alley from their home, for not drinking her milk.

He told investigators she was gone when he went to retrieve her about 15 minutes later. He waited five hours to contact police. He was arrested on child abandonment and endangerment charges the day the child went missing, but was released on bail.

He has not yet been charged with additional crimes as of Monday, according to The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Washington Post CNN

SEE ALSO:

Rosa Parks’ Historic Home To Return To The US

Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

 

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos