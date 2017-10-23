NYPD Cops Using Smear Tactic Against Teen Accusing Them Of Sexual Assault

NYPD Cops Using Smear Tactic Against Teen Accusing Them Of Sexual Assault

The prosecutor isn't buying that strategy.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted October 23, 2017
In what many would call a blame-the-victim strategy, the lawyers for two New York City police officers who admitted to having on-duty sex with a teen they apprehended are questioning their accuser’s credibility, the New York Post reports.

READ MORE:  Why Haven’t NYPD Cops Been Arrested, Attorney Asks

To prevent an indictment, the attorneys sent a letter to the prosecutor suggesting that the 18-year-old, identified as Anna Chambers, has posted a provocative selfie on social media. The letter also said Chambers now has a rap persona called “Fi5ty Milli,” an apparent reference to her $50 million lawsuit against the city.

“This behavior is unprecedented for a depressed victim of a vicious rape,” the letter stated, according to The Post.

Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, who were stripped of their guns and badges, are asking the prosecutor “to further investigate Chambers’ dubious claim before” before going to the grand jury.

The cops were working undercover buy-and-bust operations in Brooklyn on Sept. 15 when they apprehended Chambers. Instead of taking her to the police station, the officers drove to a secluded area. She alleges that they handcuffed her and forced her to perform oral sex act on them, and one of the cops raped her.

Genetic tests found the officers’ DNA on Chambers. After initial denials, the cops now claim the sex was consensual.

According to The Post, Chambers’ lawyer underscored that is client is a teenager, “and teenagers, they post a lot of things.” He stated that using social media is her way of coping.

“So, it doesn’t matter what this teenager says on social media,” attorney Michael David added. “It can never take away from what these monsters did to her.”

Meanwhile, the prosecutor isn’t buying the smear tactic. The Brooklyn DA’s Office issued a response to the letter saying the defense’s ideas about “how a rape victim should behave is inaccurate, inappropriate and demeaning,” the newspaper reported.

SOURCE:  New York Post

