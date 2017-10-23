Justin Timberlake Announcing His Super Bowl Performance Is Met With Mixed Reviews

Rumors surfaced a few weeks back thatreportedly turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl due to the NFL boycott. A couple days following that news, another rumor emerged, and this time it was that Hov’s former collaboratorwas to be the performer for the half-time show. Now, the news of JT’s performance has been officially confirmed by the Justified man himself, which he did by dropping an announcement with him and his BFFin a short video.

This announcement was met with pretty mixed reactions, mostly because of Timberlake’s prior Super Bowl performance in 2004. As we all remember so well, Justin performed alongside Janet Jackson and ended up exposing part of her breast during the performance. This resulted in many things involving censorship as a whole, as well as banning both performers from the Super Bowl.

Now fans are coming to Janet’s defense, wondering why the NFL is inviting Justin Timberlake to perform when Janet is reportedly still banned. Many saw Ms. Jackson as a victim in the entire situation, so the public is coming to her defense when it comes to conversations about this year’s performance. Though there are some rumors that Janet will be a surprise guest during JT’s set, most have come to the conclusion that this whole decision is a slap in her face. Check out how fans reacted to Justin’s confirmation of his performance at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

https://twitter.com/trickster29/status/922254247265124352

When you find out @jtimberlake is doing the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/3qaJQ7IET8 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 23, 2017

Apologize to @JanetJackson and then we’ll talk. — Harry A. Lewis (@halewis_) October 23, 2017

I hope Janet Jackson will be the surprise guest performer. — Zoltan Paksa (@iktriad) October 23, 2017

Regardless of whether he said “I’m sorry” Janet still: -Is blacklisted from most Top 40 stations

-Was banned from most major networks

-Lost millions in endorsements and revenue

-Is blamed for something she didn’t do An apology would be fixing all of that. — Harry A. Lewis (@halewis_) October 23, 2017

So you let Janet Jackson take the fall and you get invited back? #whiteprivilege at its worst. — isabella (@bellabride73) October 23, 2017

Wonder when we'll see the next Janet Jackson Superbowl Halftime show?! — Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) October 23, 2017

Janet is banned but look at this shit pic.twitter.com/ytglReXlTV — Lexi (@LexiLuv47) October 23, 2017

#rapeculture He rips her shirt off. She gets fined. Banned. He gets a second chance. The fuck??? — TPC (@MrsCirrincione) October 23, 2017

Once again, the blatant racism & misogyny is deafening! But trust and believe that we will be galvanizing the fans to speak out against this! Game on, Timberlake…#JanetsLegacyMatters https://t.co/btfVGBqovd — #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) October 23, 2017

This isn't right. Janet is banned for life, but Justin gets another chance? — The Feds Watchin (@DMJLM) October 23, 2017

I hope Janet has concert live-streaming somewhere that night. #aintnosuperbowlbih pic.twitter.com/FTHnqWl075 — King Kimber (@YouLoveKimber) October 23, 2017

