Good News & Bad News: After A Horrible Weekend, Cardi Finally Finds Her Most Prized Possession

Issa novela.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Cardi B had a weekend straight from hell.

After losing her purple blanket and breaking up with her man Offset for all of five minutes, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper got kicked out of an Albany, N.Y. hotel for weed she says she wasn’t smoking. According to Cardi and a NY Daily News source, Cardi and her team were the only people of color on the floor. Hm… coincidence?

In an Instagram video, Cardi insists that 1. she doesn’t smoke weed, 2. her team isn’t allowed to smoke either, and 3. if they were all drug-tested at the time of the incident, they would’ve come up clean.

According to the NY Daily News, Cardi said in the Instagram post, “The floor that I was staying in in my hotel room, it smelled like weed. So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta get kicked out…Now, if you know me, I don’t even talk about smoking weed because everybody knows that I do not smoke weed. I get very paranoid and none of my team members smoke weed. If they was to kick us out for something else, all right, but for weed? I’m not taking that because we do not smoke. I could get, we could all get drug-tested, nobody smokes. Nobody smokes, especially when I’m sleeping and I’m wild sick.”

“You’re not going to do that to me. Mind you, everyone on the floor was Caucasian,” she reportedly added in the Instagram video. “But you wanna kick us out? F*ck out of here. I will not.”

When officers arrived to their floor to respond to the loud noise and marijuana complaint, Cardi’s crew was already packing up to leave, as the hotel had already told them they had to go. After officers escorted Cardi’s team to the lobby, her manager went to wake a still-sleeping Cardi to tell her the bad news.

“They may have been a little loud, which is something they even acknowledged with the officers,” public information officer Steven A. Smith told the NY Daily News. “She was rightfully upset with hotel staff, who again made the decision they had to leave,” Smith added.

The good news is—as of 11 hours ago, Cardi’s dad found her purple blanket.

