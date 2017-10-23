Feature Story
Miss Tina Knowles As A Turnt Up Tina Turner For Halloween Is A Must See

Tina X Tina.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 23, 2017
Tina Knowles

Beyoncé has never been shy about stanning for Tina Turner — and now we know where her love for the Rock queen comes from.

Miss Tina Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her DIY Tina Turner Halloween costume and it was nothing short of perfect.

 

She even got the facial expressions down pat:

 

We wonder who win the battle of the Halloween costumes this year: Beyoncé or her mom,  because Bey goes all out when it comes to playing dress up.

May the baddest baddie win.

Tina Knowles

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

Glam-Ma! 15 Photos Of Tina Knowles-Lawson Flexing On Instagram

