Actor Robert Guillaume, Star of ‘Benson,’ Dies at 89

Actor Robert Guillaume, known for his role as “Benson DuBois” in the award winning show “Benson,” as passed away. Guillaume won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the show. The show ran from September of 1979 until April of 1986. He is also know from film roles such as “Lean On Me,” “Meteor Man,” and the voice of Rafiki in “The Lion King.”

Guillaume passed in his Los Angeles, California home from prostate cancer, at the age of 89.