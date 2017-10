Russ Rant: Sen. Jeff Flake Calling Trump Out

Your browser does not support iframes.

Instead of ranting about what Trump has done, Russ turns his direction to the words of Sen. Jeff Flake who called Trump out.He spoke nothing but the truth about what the President has done wrong.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: