Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce

Just shy of 9 years together, Tamar Braxton has filed to divorce music executive Vincent Herbert

On Tuesday, October 25, 2017, TMZ reported that the singer filed divorce papers with L.A. County. The two have one child together, their 4-year-old son Logan Vincent.

Talk of divorce was suspected when the two put their $15 million Mediterranean Mansion up for sale a few weeks ago.

The My Man singer told the media back in September that she would be taking a break from music to focus on her marriage and family life.

The two began dating in 2003 when sister Toni Braxton introduced the two during work. In August 2016 a domestic abuse was reported in an Atlanta hotel. Police were called to the scene after Herbert reportedly bit her hand.

Sources have told TMZ that their relationship has been rocky over the years even though they stayed together.

PHOTO: Getty

