Features
Home > Features

Report: Colin Kaepernick Expected To Attend Next Meeting With NFL Players And Owners

Change could be on the horizon.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins

Source: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery / Getty


New updates have surfaced for a movement that grew with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick and many other athletes were protesting police brutality and racial injustice. Now it seems like owners of the NFL are finally making moves.

According to ESPN, Kaepernick is invited to the next meeting between NFL players and owners. A league spokesperson, Joe Lockhart, broke the news, although he said there’s no confirmation on whether Kaepernick will attend the meeting or not. The invitation will be extended by players and not the league, however Lockhart assured, “We look forward to him joining the conversation.”

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins invited Kaepernick to a meeting between NFL owners and players back on October 17, however Kaepernick didn’t attend. He filed a grievance against the NFL owners on October 15, saying they colluded to isolate him from the league.

Two sources told Yahoo Sports that Kaepernick is expected to attend this new meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31 in New York. We’ll keep you updated if he shows up.

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Report: Colin Kaepernick Expected To Attend Next Meeting With NFL Players And Owners

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos