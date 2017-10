Porsche Settles Suit With Walker Daughter

There’s word of a settlement in a lawsuit over the death of “Fast and Furious” actor Paul Walker. Multiple media outlets report the daughter of the late actor has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche two years after claiming the car company was responsible for her father’s death. The terms of the settlement are confidential. Porsche also settled a separate lawsuit filed by Paul Walker’s father, who’s the executor of his estate. Walker died in 2013 when his Porsche Carrera GT crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

(Source-TheWrap)

Also On 100.3: