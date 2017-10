She Blinks, She Talks & Just Like Any Human, The World’s First Robot ‘Citizen’ Is Shady AF

The internet is obsessed with Robot Sophia, the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship status. Introduced at Saudi Arabia’s 2017 Future Investment Initiative, she won the audience over with her intelligence and hilarious wit. See Sophia’s full interview above, plus some highlights and reactions on the flip.

…Let’s just say Sophia is not here for any Robot shaming.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3: