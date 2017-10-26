Is Fashion Industry Prepared For Next Black Supermodel

Photo by

Is Fashion Industry Prepared For Next Black Supermodel

Nykhor Paul penned an open letter two years ago blasting the fashion industry for how it treats dark skinned models. Did the fashion world learned a lesson?

Posted 8 hours ago
From her looks, Anok Yai is ready to be the next Black supermodel. But is the industry prepared for her?

Yahoo Lifestyle caught up with the 19-year-old, who told the news outlet that she never expected her photograph to go viral—prompting scores of social media users to urge her to pursue a modeling career.

TheSunk, a photographer, randomly snapped a few pictures of Yai at an outdoor concert. He correctly predicted that his Instagram followers would love the shots.

Everyone agrees that Yai is gorgeous and ready for the runway. However, the fashion industry is rife with examples of racism that would indicate that she has a bumpy ride ahead

READ MORE:  Black Model’s Photo Campaign Tackles Fashion Industry Diversity Problem

Hopefully, the industry has reformed, at least somewhat, since Nykhor Paul, a model also from South Sudan, shamed it with a “dear White people” letter about how the industry treats dark skinned models.

Paul penned the open letter and posted it to her Instagram account in 2015. She directed most of her rage toward makeup artists who “try to make me feel bad because I am blue black.”

“Why do I have to bring my own makeup to a professional show when all the other white girls don’t have to do anything but show up wtf!” Paul wrote.

She added: “It’s time you people get your s**t right when it comes to our complexion!”

SOURCE:  Yahoo Lifestyle

