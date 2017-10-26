NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Declares Opioid Crisis Emergency; Racist Kellogg’s Cereal?; Puerto Rico Power Struggle

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Declares Opioid Crisis Emergency; Racist Kellogg’s Cereal?; Puerto Rico Power Struggle

The president began ranting about going to Ivy League school when asked if he should be more civil.

Written By: Team Cassius

Posted 10 hours ago
Trump declared the opioid epidemic as a public health emergency Thursday afternoon and fell short of indications that he would declare a full-on national emergency, The Huffington Post reports.

“Drug demand and opioid misuse is the crisis next door,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told USA Today before 45’s speech. “This is no longer someone else’s co-worker, someone else’s community, someone else’s kid. Drug use knows no geographic boundaries or demographic differences.”

When asked by NBC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson if he thinks he should be more civil, he began rattling about how he went to an Ivy League school and is very intelligent.

Kellogg’s says it will change its Corn Pops cereal box—the one that depicts the only brown corn pop as a janitor—after author and cultural commentator Saladin Ahmed called the brand out for “teaching kids racism.”

“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Yes, it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring over this breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same.”

Kellogg’s later tweeted an apology, stating it “did not intend to offend” anyone. Coincidence or terrible oversight?

Whitefish Energy—the energy company tasked to restore power in Puerto Rico—has issued an apology to the mayor and residents after threatening to pull out its workers on Wednesday, New York Daily News reports.

“On behalf of our employees, we would like to apologize for out comments earlier today, which did not represent who we are and how important this work is to help Puerto Rico’s recovery,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to do all we can to help everyone in Puerto Rico in this time of need.”

Seventy-five percent of Puerto Rico was still without power since being hit by Hurricane Maria on September 20 as of Wednesday morning, Yahoo! News reports.

