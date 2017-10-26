President Trump Declares the Opioid Crisis a National Emergency

The country’s opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions.

During his campaign, Donald Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

President Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, but it won’t bring new dollars to the fight.





