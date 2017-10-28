Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby Alexis Will Melt Your Heart

It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 28, 2017
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Baby Alexis is baaaaack on Instagram and melting our hearts in the process!

On the two-month-old’s own verified page, her adoring parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian posted this beauty of their little girl “making moves.” It looks like she wants to give the world a big hug!

Take a look:

Making moves.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Awww!!! Look at her little toes!

She’s getting so big too!

👊🏽 say what?

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

This is one of our favorites:

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

We just love this little girl! She is everything just like her mama!

